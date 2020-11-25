In the latest trading session, 2,090,028 Exela Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:XELA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.93 Million. XELA’s current price is a discount, trading about -135.14% off its 52-week high of $0.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.086, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.76% up since then. When we look at Exela Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 Million.

Analysts give the Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XELA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Exela Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Although XELA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.384 on Monday, Nov 23 added 3.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 318.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XELA’s forecast low is $1.55 with $1.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +318.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 318.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exela Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.18% over the past 6 months, a -49.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exela Technologies, Inc. will rise +79.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $325.7 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Exela Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $340.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $393.6 Million and $365.45 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Exela Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -199.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.74% of Exela Technologies, Inc. shares while 59.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.79%. There are 36 institutions holding the Exela Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.29% of the shares, roughly 15.18 Million XELA shares worth $5.84 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.98% or 1.44 Million shares worth $555.73 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

