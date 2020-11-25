In the latest trading session, 1,044,153 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.55 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $768Million. ESPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -179.42% off its 52-week high of $76.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.25% up since then. When we look at Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 584.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 629.86 Million.

Analysts give the Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ESPR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.82.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $30.99- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 11.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.54%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 175.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESPR’s forecast low is $32 with $191 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +593.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -32.71% over the past 6 months, a 21.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will drop -24.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.73 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $15.34 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $982Million and $520Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4149.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2850%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 52.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.3% per year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.81% of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 116.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.75%. There are 241 institutions holding the Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.61% of the shares, roughly 5.47 Million ESPR shares worth $203.16 Million.

Meditor Group Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.61% or 2.68 Million shares worth $99.61 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 1342752 shares estimated at $40.24 Million under it, the former controlled 4.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 809.88 Thousand shares worth around $30.1 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored