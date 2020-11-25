In the latest trading session, 2,440,400 Dycom Industries, Inc.(NYSE:DY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.8. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.71 changing hands around -$12.52 or -0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.09 Billion. DY’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.78% off its 52-week high of $78.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.24, which suggests the current value is an impressive 81.37% up since then. When we look at Dycom Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 383.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.08 Million.

Analysts give the Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dycom Industries, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) trade information

Although DY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $78.38- on Monday, Nov 23 added 16.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DY’s forecast low is $70 with $92 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dycom Industries, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +54.61% over the past 6 months, a 24.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dycom Industries, Inc. will rise +19.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.2% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Dycom Industries, Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.38% of Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 99.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.83%. There are 323 institutions holding the Dycom Industries, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.29% of the shares, roughly 4.23 Million DY shares worth $223.49 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.9% or 3.47 Million shares worth $183.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 896690 shares estimated at $38.41 Million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 853.7 Thousand shares worth around $34.91 Million.

