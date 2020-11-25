In the latest trading session, 6,990,843 Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.29 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.31 Billion. DAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.32% off its 52-week high of $62.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.59% up since then. When we look at Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.92 Million.

Analysts give the Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended DAL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.31.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.29- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.55, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAL’s forecast low is $30 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Delta Air Lines, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +60.8% over the past 6 months, a -242.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -50.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Delta Air Lines, Inc. will drop -235.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -209.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -63.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.86 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $4.84 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.44 Billion and $8.59 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -66.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -43.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Delta Air Lines, Inc. earnings to increase by 28.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares while 61.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.5%. There are 1138 institutions holding the Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.41% of the shares, roughly 66.38 Million DAL shares worth $2.03 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.6% or 35.68 Million shares worth $1.09 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 18192106 shares estimated at $510.29 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 11.77 Million shares worth around $330.01 Million.

