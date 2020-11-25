In the latest trading session, 1,375,472 CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CBAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.19 changing hands around -$0.22 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $495.3 Million. CBAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.01% off its 52-week high of $9.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 83.17% up since then. When we look at CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 Million.

Analysts give the CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CBAY as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Although CBAY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.09-1 on Thursday, Nov 19 added 11.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.67%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CBAY’s forecast low is $9 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +178.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.17% for it to hit the projected low.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.4%. The 2020 estimates are for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.4% of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 84.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85%. There are 153 institutions holding the CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.95% of the shares, roughly 10.3 Million CBAY shares worth $74.57 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.45% or 5.13 Million shares worth $37.15 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. With 1953114 shares estimated at $6.82 Million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.55 Million shares worth around $12.86 Million.

