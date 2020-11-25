In the latest trading session, 1,132,880 Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:QLGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.3 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $76.1 Million. QLGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -551.52% off its 52-week high of $21.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 4.24% up since then. When we look at Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 518.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 785.91 Million.

Analysts give the Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended QLGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Although QLGN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.84-1 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 14.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 203.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QLGN’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +203.03% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 203.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28%. The 2020 estimates are for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 71.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.51% of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 3.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.28%. There are 24 institutions holding the Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.36% of the shares, roughly 314.13 Thousand QLGN shares worth $1.55 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.33% or 305.95 Thousand shares worth $1.51 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 10616 shares estimated at $51.06 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3.64 Thousand shares worth around $14.46 Thousand.

