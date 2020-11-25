In the latest trading session, 2,679,716 Canada Goose Holdings Inc.(NYSE:GOOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.45 changing hands around -$2.2 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4Billion. GOOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.91% off its 52-week high of $40.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.94, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.5% up since then. When we look at Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 Million.

Analysts give the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GOOS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Although GOOS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -5.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $39.32- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.21, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOOS’s forecast low is $18.42 with $45.83 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -49.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.57% per year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares while 94.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.3%. There are 239 institutions holding the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.11% of the shares, roughly 11.3 Million GOOS shares worth $363.63 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.5% or 4.44 Million shares worth $142.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

