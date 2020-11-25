In the latest trading session, 1,133,645 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.(NYSE:CORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.01 changing hands around $1.39 or 0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $95.7 Million. CORR’s current price is a discount, trading about -578.46% off its 52-week high of $47.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.22% up since then. When we look at CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 367.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 348.61 Million.

Analysts give the CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CORR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) trade information

Instantly CORR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 24.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.48-6 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 6.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 925.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -64.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CORR’s forecast low is $1 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -85.73% for it to hit the projected low.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.32 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $20Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $16.71 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -86.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.9%. The 2020 estimates are for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. earnings to decrease by -117.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2% per year.

CORR Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 24 – March 01, 2021. The 3.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 3.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 11.26% per year.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. shares while 50.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.17%. There are 123 institutions holding the CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.39% of the shares, roughly 1.28 Million CORR shares worth $7.48 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 949.15 Thousand shares worth $5.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 613600 shares estimated at $5.38 Million under it, the former controlled 4.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 379.37 Thousand shares worth around $3.47 Million.

