In the latest trading session, 1,288,092 Compugen Ltd.(NASDAQ:CGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.2 changing hands around -$0.93 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.02 Billion. CGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.11% off its 52-week high of $19.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.38% up since then. When we look at Compugen Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 859.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 Million.

Analysts give the Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CGEN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Compugen Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Although CGEN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.09- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 13.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGEN’s forecast low is $18 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +129.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Compugen Ltd. earnings to decrease by -5.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of Compugen Ltd. shares while 53.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.47%. There are 149 institutions holding the Compugen Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 21.37% of the shares, roughly 17.67 Million CGEN shares worth $287.17 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 7.01 Million shares worth $113.86 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 9872785 shares estimated at $142.27 Million under it, the former controlled 11.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 6.87% of the shares, roughly 5.68 Million shares worth around $81.84 Million.

