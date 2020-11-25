In the latest trading session, 11,801,806 Citigroup Inc.(NYSE:C) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.58 changing hands around -$0.48 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $118.37 Billion. C’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.89% off its 52-week high of $83.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $32, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.44% up since then. When we look at Citigroup Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.79 Million.

Analysts give the Citigroup Inc. (C) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended C as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Citigroup Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) trade information

Although C has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $57.14- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, C’s forecast low is $43.6 with $99 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +74.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -22.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Citigroup Inc. (C) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citigroup Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16.07% over the past 6 months, a -44.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -30.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Citigroup Inc. will drop -44.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.46 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Citigroup Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $17.93 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.38 Billion and $20.73 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Citigroup Inc. earnings to increase by 20.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.95% per year.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 15, 2021. The 3.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 3.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.91% per year.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Citigroup Inc. shares while 76.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.6%. There are 2022 institutions holding the Citigroup Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.15% of the shares, roughly 169.69 Million C shares worth $7.32 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.58% or 157.74 Million shares worth $6.8 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 59306336 shares estimated at $3.03 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 43.18 Million shares worth around $2.21 Billion.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored