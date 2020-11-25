In the latest trading session, 1,226,280 Chindata Group Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:CD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.64 changing hands around $2.13 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.34 Billion. CD’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.36% off its 52-week high of $17.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.62% up since then. When we look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 728.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 Million.
Analysts give the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information
Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -26.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares while 40.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.26%. There are 66 institutions holding the Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Citigroup Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 68.2% of the shares, roughly 27.28 Million CD shares worth $442.73 Million.
Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.99% or 7.2 Million shares worth $116.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 3685982 shares estimated at $59.82 Million under it, the former controlled 9.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 5.53% of the shares, roughly 2.21 Million shares worth around $35.89 Million.
