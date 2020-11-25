In the latest trading session, 3,384,248 China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.(NASDAQ:CJJD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.07 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.63 Million. CJJD’s current price is a discount, trading about -223.36% off its 52-week high of $3.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.23% up since then. When we look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 569.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 588.97 Million.

Analysts give the China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CJJD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.23 on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 8.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 300.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 554.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CJJD’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +554.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 554.21% for it to hit the projected low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.7%. The 2020 estimates are for China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. earnings to decrease by -453.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.9% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. shares while 18.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.32%. There are 20 institutions holding the China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. stock share, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.75% of the shares, roughly 4.84 Million CJJD shares worth $4.69 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.37% or 1.28 Million shares worth $1.24 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

