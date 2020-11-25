In the latest trading session, 1,835,443 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust(NYSE:BPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.4 changing hands around $0.75 or 0.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.36 Million. BPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -295% off its 52-week high of $9.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 47.5% up since then. When we look at BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 168.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 146.22 Million.

Analysts give the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BPT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Instantly BPT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 45.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.50-4 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is 0.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 940.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 400% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BPT’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +400% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 400% for it to hit the projected low.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.7%. The 2020 estimates are for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust earnings to decrease by -57.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares while 2.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.33%. There are 48 institutions holding the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock share, with Two Sigma Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 82.17 Thousand BPT shares worth $121.61 Thousand.

Lido Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 60.86 Thousand shares worth $90.07 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

