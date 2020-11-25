The Boeing Company (BA) rose by +3.3 percent on Tuesday as the European regulator is also paving the way for the 737 MAX to be restored. A proposal for an airworthiness directive was released by the European Aviation Safety Agency on Tuesday, which sets out the changes to be made to the aircraft before it can be re-authorized to fly. A 28-day public consultation that could lead to the system being placed back into operation in early 2021 is triggered by this proposal.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) jumped +2.10 percent on Tuesday. Several US states are preparing for next month to file a lawsuit against the Google search engine, accused of anti-competitive practices. That is at least what Reuters heard from two individuals who are familiar with the situation.

JD.com Inc (JD) was up +2.58% as the Chinese e-commerce company has revealed plans for the Hong Kong IPO of its dedicated division of health goods, JD Health.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) surged +6.43 percent on Tuesday after getting a boost on Monday by an analyst rating. The U.S. electric carmaker crossed the $500 billion mark of market capitalization on Wall Street, just before its entry into the large S&P 500 index, expected on the occasion of the 21 December quarterly rebalancing. Elon Musk says that a more affordable compact model could be produced by Tesla specifically for the European market. Musk has practically become the second fortune in the world, based on yesterday’s rates.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) added +1.23 percent on Tuesday followed by posting diluted EPS of 66 cents, on an adjusted basis of 76 cents n the third quarter. With the rise in digital revenues, cash flow has been strong. Revenue amounted to $820 million, down 5 percent year-on-year with the health crisis having an adverse effect. Online revenues have risen by 43%.