In the latest trading session, 868,437 Atkore International Group Inc.(NYSE:ATKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.63 changing hands around $1.9 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.83 Billion. ATKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.61% off its 52-week high of $43.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.85, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.91% up since then. When we look at Atkore International Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 773.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 410.13 Million.

Analysts give the Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ATKR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Atkore International Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21.

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) trade information

Instantly ATKR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $38.77- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.3% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 847.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATKR’s forecast low is $38 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atkore International Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +40.12% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atkore International Group Inc. will rise +28.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.49%. The 2020 estimates are for Atkore International Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.4% per year.

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares while 100.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.83%. There are 278 institutions holding the Atkore International Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.56% of the shares, roughly 5.01 Million ATKR shares worth $113.8 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.98% or 3.79 Million shares worth $86.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1634708 shares estimated at $44.71 Million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 1.33 Million shares worth around $36.25 Million.

