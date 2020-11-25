In the latest trading session, 1,497,142 Asana, Inc.(NYSE:ASAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.88 changing hands around $0.86 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.54 Billion. ASAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.94% off its 52-week high of $29.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.57, which suggests the current value is an impressive 10.1% up since then. When we look at Asana, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 Million.

Analysts give the Asana, Inc. (ASAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ASAN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Asana, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASAN’s forecast low is $19 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Asana, Inc. earnings to decrease by -132.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

