In the latest trading session, 1,900,744 AngloGold Ashanti Limited(NYSE:AU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.01 changing hands around $0.24 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.69 Billion. AU’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.25% off its 52-week high of $38.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.66, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.74% up since then. When we look at AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 Million.

Analysts give the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AU as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

Instantly AU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.83- on Friday, Nov 20 added 7.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AU’s forecast low is $21.42 with $44.9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +113.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.95% for it to hit the projected low.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.7%. The 2020 estimates are for AngloGold Ashanti Limited earnings to increase by 68.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.55% per year.

AU Dividends

The 0.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares while 32.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.28%. There are 299 institutions holding the AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.99% of the shares, roughly 25.49 Million AU shares worth $672.36 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.44% or 10.26 Million shares worth $270.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 23860121 shares estimated at $552.12 Million under it, the former controlled 14.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 3.24 Million shares worth around $85.46 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored