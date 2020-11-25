In the latest trading session, 6,221,782 Ambev S.A.(NYSE:ABEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.75 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.79 Billion. ABEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.73% off its 52-week high of $4.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 30.91% up since then. When we look at Ambev S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.11 Million.

Analysts give the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ABEV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ambev S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Although ABEV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.85-3 on Thursday, Nov 19 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABEV’s forecast low is $2.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +63.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.23 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ambev S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.52 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.85 Billion and $2.82 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.83%. The 2020 estimates are for Ambev S.A. earnings to decrease by -47.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ABEV Dividends

The 4.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 4.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.64% per year.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Ambev S.A. shares while 8.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.61%. There are 367 institutions holding the Ambev S.A. stock share, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.86% of the shares, roughly 216.29 Million ABEV shares worth $488.81 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.04% or 192.87 Million shares worth $435.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 103000000 shares estimated at $276.87 Million under it, the former controlled 8.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 5.7% of the shares, roughly 73.09 Million shares worth around $195.87 Million.

