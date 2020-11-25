In the latest trading session, 3,873,667 RMG Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:RMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.3 changing hands around $1.42 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $374.04 Million. RMG’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.08% off its 52-week high of $13.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 28.57% up since then. When we look at RMG Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 807.23 Million.

Analysts give the RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RMG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) trade information

Instantly RMG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.72- on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 7.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares while 95.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.78%. There are 58 institutions holding the RMG Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.75% of the shares, roughly 2.47 Million RMG shares worth $26.44 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.33% or 1.69 Million shares worth $18.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. With 116400 shares estimated at $1.24 Million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 100Thousand shares worth around $1.07 Million.

