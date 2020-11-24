In the latest trading session, 25,617,806 Workhorse Group Inc.(NASDAQ:WKHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.87 changing hands around $3.09 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.48 Billion. WKHS’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.34% off its 52-week high of $30.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the current value is an impressive 95.43% up since then. When we look at Workhorse Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.88 Million.

Analysts give the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WKHS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Workhorse Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Instantly WKHS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $28.90- on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WKHS’s forecast low is $19 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +0.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Workhorse Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +981.27% over the past 6 months, a 3171.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Workhorse Group Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -350% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 449.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.45 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Workhorse Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $12.35 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2Million and $84Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 72400%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14602.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Workhorse Group Inc. earnings to increase by 21.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.07% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares while 33.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.43%. There are 235 institutions holding the Workhorse Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.15% of the shares, roughly 6.21 Million WKHS shares worth $157.07 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.49% or 4.21 Million shares worth $106.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1927081 shares estimated at $48.72 Million under it, the former controlled 1.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.55 Million shares worth around $27.01 Million.

