In the latest trading session, 1,088,500 Twist Bioscience Corporation(NASDAQ:TWST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $117.19 changing hands around $1.63 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.23 Billion. TWST’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.59% off its 52-week high of $121.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.52, which suggests the current value is an impressive 84.2% up since then. When we look at Twist Bioscience Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 418.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 549.11 Million.

Analysts give the Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TWST as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Instantly TWST is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $121.4 on Monday, Nov 23 added 3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWST’s forecast low is $90 with $125 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +6.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twist Bioscience Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +209.13% over the past 6 months, a 4.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twist Bioscience Corporation will rise +27.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.67 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Twist Bioscience Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $25.52 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $15.74 Million and $16.07 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Twist Bioscience Corporation earnings to decrease by -46.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.83% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares while 99.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.37%. There are 281 institutions holding the Twist Bioscience Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.08% of the shares, roughly 3.16 Million TWST shares worth $240.1 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.01% or 3.13 Million shares worth $237.7 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 1162349 shares estimated at $65.14 Million under it, the former controlled 2.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 1.03 Million shares worth around $57.78 Million.

