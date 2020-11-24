In the latest trading session, 1,045,993 GigCapital3, Inc.(NYSE:GIK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.83 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $280.43 Million. GIK’s current price is a discount, trading about -12% off its 52-week high of $12.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.79, which suggests the current value is an impressive 9.6% up since then. When we look at GigCapital3, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 452.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.64 Million.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) trade information

GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GigCapital3, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of GigCapital3, Inc. shares while 45.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.1%. There are 33 institutions holding the GigCapital3, Inc. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.29% of the shares, roughly 1.37 Million GIK shares worth $13.62 Million.

Omni Partners LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 1.21 Million shares worth $11.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. With 310668 shares estimated at $3.09 Million under it, the former controlled 1.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 44.28 Thousand shares worth around $437.04 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored