In the latest trading session, 78,606,975 Blink Charging Co.(NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.62 changing hands around $10.95 or 0.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.09 Billion. BLNK’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.12% off its 52-week high of $34.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 96.28% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.22 Million.

Analysts give the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BLNK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Blink Charging Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need a downside of -25.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLNK’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Blink Charging Co. earnings to increase by 71.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.53% of Blink Charging Co. shares while 17.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.9%. There are 70 institutions holding the Blink Charging Co. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 1.88 Million BLNK shares worth $19.38 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.26% or 803.94 Thousand shares worth $8.29 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2059553 shares estimated at $15.98 Million under it, the former controlled 8.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 521.11 Thousand shares worth around $2.96 Million.

