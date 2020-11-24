In the latest trading session, 1,179,448 Whiting Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:WLL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.44 changing hands around $3.25 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $815.82 Million. WLL’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.6% off its 52-week high of $28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 98.83% up since then. When we look at Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 511.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 Million.

Analysts give the Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WLL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WLL’s forecast low is $19 with $56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +161.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Whiting Petroleum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -49.33% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Whiting Petroleum Corporation will rise +98.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 99.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $188.32 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $186.72 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $380.6 Million and $244.85 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Whiting Petroleum Corporation earnings to decrease by -170.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares while 82.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.78%. There are 192 institutions holding the Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Loomis Sayles & Company, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 3.52 Million WLL shares worth $60.89 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.21% or 3.13 Million shares worth $54.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Principal Core Fixed Income Fund and JP Morgan High Yield Bond Fund. With 294723 shares estimated at $5.1 Million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan High Yield Bond Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 284.98 Thousand shares worth around $4.93 Million.

