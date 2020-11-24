In the latest trading session, 3,563,741 Weidai Ltd.(NYSE:WEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.66 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $116.97 Million. WEI’s current price is a discount, trading about -270.48% off its 52-week high of $6.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.02% up since then. When we look at Weidai Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 Million.

Analysts give the Weidai Ltd. (WEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WEI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Weidai Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Instantly WEI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.88 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 11.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 382.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 83.36 days.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Weidai Ltd. earnings to decrease by -54.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Weidai Ltd. shares while 0.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.13%. There are 7 institutions holding the Weidai Ltd. stock share, with Barclays PLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 17.11 Thousand WEI shares worth $14.41 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 11.83 Thousand shares worth $9.96 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Fidelity Central Investment Port-Emerging Markets Equity Central Fd and Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF. With 14900 shares estimated at $19.37 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Thousand shares worth around $1.03 Thousand.

