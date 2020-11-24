In the latest trading session, 1,928,792 VivoPower International PLC(NASDAQ:VVPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.97 changing hands around $0.54 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $168.89 Million. VVPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -144.03% off its 52-week high of $24.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the current value is an impressive 94.08% up since then. When we look at VivoPower International PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 Million.

Analysts give the VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VVPR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.99- on Friday, Nov 20 added 9.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 287.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 54.61 days.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.2%. The 2020 estimates are for VivoPower International PLC earnings to decrease by -252.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.75% of VivoPower International PLC shares while 2.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.57%. There are 5 institutions holding the VivoPower International PLC stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.52% of the shares, roughly 341.6 Thousand VVPR shares worth $3.13 Million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 61.13 Thousand shares worth $559.96 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

