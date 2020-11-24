In the latest trading session, 2,098,316 Unity Software Inc.(NYSE:U) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $129.4 changing hands around $6.6 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.04 Billion. U’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.36% off its 52-week high of $129.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.68% up since then. When we look at Unity Software Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 Million.

Analysts give the Unity Software Inc. (U) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended U as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Software Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.55, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, U’s forecast low is $62 with $125 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Unity Software Inc. earnings to decrease by -107.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26% per year.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.21% of Unity Software Inc. shares while 61.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.9%. There are 162 institutions holding the Unity Software Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.99% of the shares, roughly 43.3 Million U shares worth $3.78 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.17% or 32.96 Million shares worth $2.88 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Neuberger & Berman Focus Fund. With 149300 shares estimated at $13.03 Million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Focus Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 116.5 Thousand shares worth around $10.17 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored