In the latest trading session, 1,934,720 U.S. Energy Corp.(NASDAQ:USEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.11 changing hands around $0.64 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.81 Million. USEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -351.83% off its 52-week high of $18.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.44, which suggests the current value is an impressive 40.63% up since then. When we look at U.S. Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 322.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 517.04 Million.

Analysts give the U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended USEG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. U.S. Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Instantly USEG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 18.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.50-1 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 10.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39, meaning bulls need an upside of 848.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, USEG’s forecast low is $39 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +848.91% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 848.91% for it to hit the projected low.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.3%. The 2020 estimates are for U.S. Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 35.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.51% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares while 8.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.68%. There are 12 institutions holding the U.S. Energy Corp. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 66.5 Thousand USEG shares worth $332.52 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 17.03 Thousand shares worth $85.16 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 2833 shares estimated at $14.67 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 1.63 Thousand shares worth around $9.11 Thousand.

