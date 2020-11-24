In the latest trading session, 88,811,841 Transocean Ltd.(NYSE:RIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.8 changing hands around $0.42 or 0.3% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.11 Billion. RIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -304.44% off its 52-week high of $7.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the current value is an impressive 63.89% up since then. When we look at Transocean Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.82 Million.

Analysts give the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 7 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended RIG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Transocean Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 30.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.84 on Monday, Nov 23 added 2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 1.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 117.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.06, meaning bulls need a downside of -41.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIG’s forecast low is $0.1 with $2.8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -94.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Transocean Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.5% over the past 6 months, a -56.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Transocean Ltd. will rise +55.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $696.96 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Transocean Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $651.47 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $792Million and $759Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Transocean Ltd. earnings to increase by 49.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.8% per year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.75% of Transocean Ltd. shares while 49.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.04%. There are 380 institutions holding the Transocean Ltd. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 49.07 Million RIG shares worth $39.6 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 44.56 Million shares worth $35.95 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 16544084 shares estimated at $30.28 Million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 14.64 Million shares worth around $26.78 Million.

