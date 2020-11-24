In the latest trading session, 1,550,149 Teladoc Health, Inc.(NYSE:TDOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $187.66 changing hands around -$6.35 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.14 Billion. TDOC’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.82% off its 52-week high of $253. The share price had its 52-week low at $75.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.93% up since then. When we look at Teladoc Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 Million.

Analysts give the Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended TDOC as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Teladoc Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Although TDOC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $200.71 on Monday, Nov 23 added 6.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $247.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDOC’s forecast low is $200 with $305 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teladoc Health, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +19.29% over the past 6 months, a 13.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teladoc Health, Inc. will drop -19.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $374.47 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Teladoc Health, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $448.01 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $156.49 Million and $178.24 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 139.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 151.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Teladoc Health, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.92% per year.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Teladoc Health, Inc. shares while 65.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.3%. There are 1000 institutions holding the Teladoc Health, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 7.21 Million TDOC shares worth $1.58 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.31% or 6.24 Million shares worth $1.37 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2123571 shares estimated at $405.26 Million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.86 Million shares worth around $355.46 Million.

