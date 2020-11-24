In the latest trading session, 1,945,457 Solitario Zinc Corp.(NYSE:XPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.53 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.8 Million. XPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -66.04% off its 52-week high of $0.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.47% up since then. When we look at Solitario Zinc Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 349.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Analysts give the Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XPL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) trade information

Instantly XPL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 16.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.535 on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 54.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XPL’s forecast low is $0.9 with $0.9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Solitario Zinc Corp. earnings to increase by 8.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.37% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares while 6.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.93%. There are 24 institutions holding the Solitario Zinc Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.61% of the shares, roughly 937.63 Thousand XPL shares worth $375.05 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.76% or 443.38 Thousand shares worth $177.35 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd and Aegis Value, Inc. With 690000 shares estimated at $276Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 620.43 Thousand shares worth around $195.37 Thousand.

