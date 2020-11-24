In the latest trading session, 2,634,224 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II(NYSE:IPOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.64 changing hands around -$0.41 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $964.62 Million. IPOB’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.85% off its 52-week high of $27. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.55, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.4% up since then. When we look at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 Million.

Analysts give the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IPOB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) trade information

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II shares while 51.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.25%. There are 90 institutions holding the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.9% of the shares, roughly 4.1 Million IPOB shares worth $77.86 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.97% or 1.64 Million shares worth $31.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Fund. With 43980 shares estimated at $835.18 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 34.03 Thousand shares worth around $646.31 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored