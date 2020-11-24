In the latest trading session, 1,532,149 RCM Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:RCMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.48 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.97 Million. RCMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.19% off its 52-week high of $3.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.08% up since then. When we look at RCM Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 159.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.39 Million.

Analysts give the RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCMT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RCM Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) trade information

Instantly RCMT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.77 on Monday, Nov 23 added 16.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCMT’s forecast low is $1.5 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +170.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.35% for it to hit the projected low.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RCM Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +4.27% over the past 6 months, a -283.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -29.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RCM Technologies, Inc. will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 106.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.71 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RCM Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $41.5 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $48.55 Million and $45.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.2%. The 2020 estimates are for RCM Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 13.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.64% of RCM Technologies, Inc. shares while 49.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.31%. There are 28 institutions holding the RCM Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.23% of the shares, roughly 714.17 Thousand RCMT shares worth $1.01 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 682.82 Thousand shares worth $962.71 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Heartland Value Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 417529 shares estimated at $588.67 Thousand under it, the former controlled 3.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 167.8 Thousand shares worth around $258.42 Thousand.

