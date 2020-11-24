In the latest trading session, 2,121,234 Range Resources Corporation(NYSE:RRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.76 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.99 Billion. RRC’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.26% off its 52-week high of $9.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.25% up since then. When we look at Range Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 Million.

Analysts give the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended RRC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Range Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.09-2 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RRC’s forecast low is $4.5 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Range Resources Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.66% over the past 6 months, a -105% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -35.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Range Resources Corporation will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 650% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $514.49 Million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Range Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $561.25 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $545.44 Million and $432.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Range Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 2.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.43% per year.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.4% of Range Resources Corporation shares while 96.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.67%. There are 374 institutions holding the Range Resources Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.26% of the shares, roughly 36.55 Million RRC shares worth $241.93 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.46% or 26.8 Million shares worth $177.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 15894308 shares estimated at $105.22 Million under it, the former controlled 6.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 6.33 Million shares worth around $41.65 Million.

