In the latest trading session, 2,086,968 360 DigiTech, Inc.(NASDAQ:QFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.43 changing hands around $0.98 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.97 Billion. QFIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.48% off its 52-week high of $18.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.37, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.57% up since then. When we look at 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 992.33 Million.
Analysts give the 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended QFIN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03.
360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for 360 DigiTech, Inc. earnings to increase by 225.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders
TT International Asset Management LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.53% or 10.82 Million shares worth $129.16 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 660472 shares estimated at $7.07 Million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 634.92 Thousand shares worth around $7.94 Million.
