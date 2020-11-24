In the latest trading session, 27,353,898 Plug Power Inc.(NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.81 changing hands around $0.94 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.49 Billion. PLUG’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.2% off its 52-week high of $28.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the current value is an impressive 90.9% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.38 Million.

Analysts give the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLUG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Plug Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.5%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $28.70- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 5.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 0.8% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.3, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLUG’s forecast low is $14 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +7.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -49.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.3 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Plug Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $61.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $94.5 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.09% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 54.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.51%. There are 439 institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.9% of the shares, roughly 41.15 Million PLUG shares worth $551.88 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.54% or 27.18 Million shares worth $364.51 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 9298050 shares estimated at $76.34 Million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 7.35 Million shares worth around $98.58 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored