In the latest trading session, 2,478,549 Planet Green Holdings Corp.(NYSE:PLAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.71 changing hands around $0.66 or 0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.88 Million. PLAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.13% off its 52-week high of $4.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.54% up since then. When we look at Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 151.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.78 Million.

Analysts give the Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLAG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) trade information

Instantly PLAG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 32.2%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.10-1 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 16.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 153.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150, meaning bulls need an upside of 5435.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLAG’s forecast low is $150 with $150 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +5435.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5435.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Planet Green Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -704%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.4% of Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares while 0.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.94%. There are 4 institutions holding the Planet Green Holdings Corp. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2020, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 36.58 Thousand PLAG shares worth $97.31 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.2% or 15.77 Thousand shares worth $30.92 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored