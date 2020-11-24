In the latest trading session, 2,636,434 Pinduoduo Inc.(NASDAQ:PDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $144.51 changing hands around $3.46 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $172.6 Billion. PDD’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.68% off its 52-week high of $155.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.1% up since then. When we look at Pinduoduo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.63 Million.

Analysts give the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PDD as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Pinduoduo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $148.94 on Monday, Nov 23 added 3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 0.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinduoduo Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +133.84% over the past 6 months, a -14.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinduoduo Inc. will rise +120%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 80.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.83 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Pinduoduo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.01 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.54 Billion and $711.21 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 83.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 182.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Pinduoduo Inc. earnings to increase by 56.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares while 28.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.76%. There are 503 institutions holding the Pinduoduo Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 27.92% of the shares, roughly 23.9 Million PDD shares worth $1.77 Billion.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.65% or 14.25 Million shares worth $1.06 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 4641643 shares estimated at $426.1 Million under it, the former controlled 5.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 4.37% of the shares, roughly 3.74 Million shares worth around $343.72 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored