In the latest trading session, 1,731,582 Piedmont Lithium Limited(NASDAQ:PLL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29 changing hands around $2.66 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $376.58 Million. PLL’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.93% off its 52-week high of $54.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 86.21% up since then. When we look at Piedmont Lithium Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Instantly PLL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.1%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $30.25- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 4.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 27.8 days.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Piedmont Lithium Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

