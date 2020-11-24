In the latest trading session, 3,596,041 Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited(NYSE:DNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.76 changing hands around -$0.26 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $687.65 Million. DNK’s current price is a discount, trading about -269.68% off its 52-week high of $13.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.22% up since then. When we look at Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 44.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.44 Million.

Analysts give the Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DNK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) trade information

Although DNK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.99-2 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 24.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.72%, with the 5-day performance at 1.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) is 0.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.73 days.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -156.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s Major holders

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored