In the latest trading session, 3,588,027 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.(NASDAQ:NYMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.73 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.42 Billion. NYMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.46% off its 52-week high of $6.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.73% up since then. When we look at New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 Million.

Analysts give the New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NYMT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

Instantly NYMT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.76-0 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NYMT’s forecast low is $2.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.98% for it to hit the projected low.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +52.36% over the past 6 months, a -226.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -17.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will drop -60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 105.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.33 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $40.59 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $44Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.5%. The 2020 estimates are for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. earnings to increase by 5.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.59% per year.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 22 – February 26, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 8.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.3. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 16.4%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.65% of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 54.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.68%. There are 276 institutions holding the New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.33% of the shares, roughly 65.47 Million NYMT shares worth $166.94 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.8% or 21.92 Million shares worth $55.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 23445720 shares estimated at $59.79 Million under it, the former controlled 6.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.9% of the shares, roughly 10.96 Million shares worth around $28.61 Million.

