In the latest trading session, 4,816,403 Net Element, Inc.(NASDAQ:NETE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.4 changing hands around $1.77 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.77 Million. NETE’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.44% off its 52-week high of $20.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.47, which suggests the current value is an impressive 89.79% up since then. When we look at Net Element, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 Million.

Analysts give the Net Element, Inc. (NETE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NETE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Net Element, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) trade information

Instantly NETE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 14.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.97- on Monday, Nov 23 added 3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.49%, with the 5-day performance at 0.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) is 1.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 723.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 422.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NETE’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 73.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Net Element, Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.53% of Net Element, Inc. shares while 10.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.55%. There are 17 institutions holding the Net Element, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.42% of the shares, roughly 165.81 Thousand NETE shares worth $1.49 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.2% or 154.85 Thousand shares worth $1.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 135845 shares estimated at $1.18 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 44.86 Thousand shares worth around $390.75 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored