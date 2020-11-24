In the latest trading session, 1,482,384 Micro Focus International plc(NYSE:MFGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.96 changing hands around $0.52 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.66 Billion. MFGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -200.1% off its 52-week high of $14.885. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.95% up since then. When we look at Micro Focus International plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.

Analysts give the Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended MFGP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Micro Focus International plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) trade information

Instantly MFGP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.11-3 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MFGP’s forecast low is $4.42 with $18.88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +280.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Micro Focus International plc earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MFGP Dividends

The 25.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.17.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Micro Focus International plc shares while 15.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.89%. There are 254 institutions holding the Micro Focus International plc stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.37% of the shares, roughly 34.74 Million MFGP shares worth $111.87 Million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 2.11 Million shares worth $29.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2019.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 22761228 shares estimated at $124.73 Million under it, the former controlled 6.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 3.45 Million shares worth around $18.92 Million.

