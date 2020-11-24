In the latest trading session, 2,421,042 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ:LX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.22 changing hands around -$1.08 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.33 Billion. LX’s current price is a discount, trading about -134.49% off its 52-week high of $16.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.04, which suggests the current value is an impressive 16.34% up since then. When we look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Analysts give the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Although LX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -13.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.39-1 on Monday, Nov 23 added 12.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +0.85% over the past 6 months, a -67.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will drop -50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $473.45 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $646.75 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $455.53 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.36% per year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.88% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares while 29.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.43%. There are 121 institutions holding the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 3.4 Million LX shares worth $23.28 Million.

BAMCO Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.59% or 2.85 Million shares worth $19.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2337183 shares estimated at $24.87 Million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 1.56 Million shares worth around $13.24 Million.

