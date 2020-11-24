In the latest trading session, 1,226,576 Muscle Maker, Inc.(NASDAQ:GRIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.3 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.58 Million. GRIL’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.3% off its 52-week high of $5.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.04% up since then. When we look at Muscle Maker, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 674.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Analysts give the Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GRIL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Muscle Maker, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.68% of Muscle Maker, Inc. shares while 9.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.11%. There are 9 institutions holding the Muscle Maker, Inc. stock share, with Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 11Thousand GRIL shares worth $15.62 Thousand.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 8.1 Thousand shares worth $11.5 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored