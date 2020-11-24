In the latest trading session, 63,691,481 Li Auto Inc.(NASDAQ:LI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.64 changing hands around $5.52 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.5 Billion. LI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.12% off its 52-week high of $44.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.31, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.21% up since then. When we look at Li Auto Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.59 Million.

Analysts give the Li Auto Inc. (LI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Li Auto Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Li Auto Inc. earnings to decrease by -119.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Li Auto Inc. shares while 9.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.9%. There are 136 institutions holding the Li Auto Inc. stock share, with Credit Suisse Ag/ the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.52% of the shares, roughly 9.99 Million LI shares worth $173.74 Million.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 5.96 Million shares worth $103.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 1228411 shares estimated at $19.65 Million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 0.9% of the shares, roughly 858.5 Thousand shares worth around $13.74 Million.

