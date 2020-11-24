In the latest trading session, 1,294,372 China Automotive Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.72 changing hands around $1.34 or 0.4% at last look, the market valuation stands at $145.62 Million. CAAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.51% off its 52-week high of $4.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69.7% up since then. When we look at China Automotive Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 138.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.13 Million.

Analysts give the China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CAAS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China Automotive Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) trade information

Instantly CAAS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 39.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.98-5 on Monday, Nov 23 added 5.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CAAS’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.25% for it to hit the projected low.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $118.66 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that China Automotive Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $114.47 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $115.94 Million and $73.56 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.8%. The 2020 estimates are for China Automotive Systems, Inc. earnings to increase by 321.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.55% of China Automotive Systems, Inc. shares while 3.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.31%. There are 15 institutions holding the China Automotive Systems, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.65% of the shares, roughly 507.69 Thousand CAAS shares worth $1.5 Million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 141.2 Thousand shares worth $417.95 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. With 88022 shares estimated at $254.38 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 86.3 Thousand shares worth around $249.41 Thousand.

