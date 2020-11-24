In the latest trading session, 14,213,168 Kosmos Energy Ltd.(NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.9 changing hands around $0.34 or 0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $770.36 Million. KOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -267.9% off its 52-week high of $6.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.68% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.03 Million.

Analysts give the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended KOS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 21.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.905 on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.3% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 0.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOS’s forecast low is $1.5 with $3.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kosmos Energy Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +0.53% over the past 6 months, a 1240% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kosmos Energy Ltd. will drop -88.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -47.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $258.26 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $247.48 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $460.21 Million and $177.78 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -43.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17%. The 2020 estimates are for Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings to increase by 40.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.8% per year.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 22 – February 26, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 16.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.18.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.18% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 86.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.93%. There are 209 institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15% of the shares, roughly 60.81 Million KOS shares worth $59.33 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.81% or 51.95 Million shares worth $50.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 11561452 shares estimated at $11.5 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 10.09 Million shares worth around $16.25 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored