In the latest trading session, 2,478,711 Kimco Realty Corporation(NYSE:KIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.87 changing hands around $0.26 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.86 Billion. KIM’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.18% off its 52-week high of $21.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.45, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.06% up since then. When we look at Kimco Realty Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.14 Million.

Analysts give the Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended KIM as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kimco Realty Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Instantly KIM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.26- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.91, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KIM’s forecast low is $11 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +7.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -30.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $265.44 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Kimco Realty Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $268.84 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $291.81 Million and $286Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1%. The 2020 estimates are for Kimco Realty Corporation earnings to decrease by -21.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.6% per year.

KIM Dividends

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 28 – February 01, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 4.1% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.64. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 5.94%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.76% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares while 86.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.03%. There are 605 institutions holding the Kimco Realty Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.08% of the shares, roughly 65.24 Million KIM shares worth $734.58 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.65% or 37.42 Million shares worth $421.35 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. With 19324864 shares estimated at $215.47 Million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 13.21 Million shares worth around $148.74 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored