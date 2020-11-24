In the latest trading session, 3,565,400 Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:KCAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.05 changing hands around $1.91 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $633.94 Million. KCAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.78% off its 52-week high of $25.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.74, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.83% up since then. When we look at Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 Million.
Analysts give the Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KCAC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) trade information
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. shares while 33.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.4%. There are 73 institutions holding the Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Hartree Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.91% of the shares, roughly 900Thousand KCAC shares worth $15.08 Million.
EJF Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 680Thousand shares worth $11.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. With 238467 shares estimated at $3.99 Million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 53.89 Thousand shares worth around $902.71 Thousand.
